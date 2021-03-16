The Office of Downtown Development is hosting an art contest to help make downtown Rome more vibrant.
Student artwork will be selected to be displayed throughout downtown and will be unveiled at the Ellen Axson Wilson ArtsFest on May 1. The contest is open to students in grades K-12 and it is free to enter.
All entries must be submitted on quality paper or poster board and must measure 11"x17". Participants may use any material to create their art, including colored pencil, marker, pastels, crayons, and paint. Bright colors will stand out. All entries must be 2-dimensional (no 3-dimensional or glued pieces will be accepted). Ideas for artwork are as follows:
The Clocktower
Myrtle Hill
Town Green
Robert Redden Footbridge
Desoto Theatre
Opera Alley
Ellen Axson Wilson Statue
John Ross Bridge
The rivers through downtown
Blooms on Broad
Your favorite historic building
One of the downtown murals
Entries will be judged by members of the Downtown Development Authority. Art will be judged on creativity, originality, artistic quality, and visual clarity. Students may submit only one entry. Each poster must have an entry form firmly attached to the back of the poster with tape.
Entry forms are available online at downtownromega.us. Entries must be postmarked or delivered to the Office of Downtown Development at 607 Broad Street, Rome, GA 30161 by 5 p.m. on April 15. Office hours are Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
All entries will become the property of the Rome DDA. Rome DDA reserves the right to reproduce the posters for print and digital display; use the names/photos of the winners in public announcements about the contest and display winning posters on public property. Artwork will be returned upon request.
Contest details and entry forms are available on the downtown website at https://downtownromega.us/poster-art-contest/.
For any questions about the contest, call 706-236-4520 or email downtown@romega.us.