Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum will ring in the Christmas season with its seasonal tours.
On Friday and Saturday evenings starting Dec. 4, Oak Hill’s Victorian Christmas Tours will offer a glimpse into holiday celebrations of the late 19th century.
The Oak Hill mansion’s holiday decorations of greenery and ribbons reflect Martha Berry’s childhood memories and the Victorian era’s traditions and tastes.
The tours will highlight the customs that would have been familiar to Berry and her family. Guests will hear how Christmas came to be celebrated in the United States and learn about the unique customs found in Southern households of the time.
“In a year when so many celebrations were canceled or postponed, we felt it was important to share what has become one of our beloved holiday traditions at Oak Hill,” said Interim Director and Curator Rachel McLucas. “Since each tour will be available to just six individuals to provide a safe and comfortable environment, we will be offering more tours for more evenings than ever before.”
Tours will begin every half hour starting 4 p.m. and ending at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 4-5, 11-12 and 18-19. Each tour time is capped at six individuals. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students, and Berry affiliates and children 5 and under enter free.
Tickets must be reserved in advance online at https://berry.ticketspice.com/oak-hills-victorian-christmas-tours. Parking is provided at Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum.
For even more holiday spirit after the tour, guests can explore the “Gift of Christmas” exhibit featured in the Martha Berry Museum and pick up some festive gifts at the Oak Hill Gift Shop, now located in the museum.
For additional information, contact the Martha Berry Museum at 706-368-6789, by email at oakhill@berry.edu or by visiting www.berry.edu/oakhill.
Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum, part of Berry College, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.