Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum will be kicking off Berry History Week by hosting two days of historic walking tours of the Berry College campus.
On Saturday and Sunday afternoons starting March 25, Oak Hill’s Campus Tour Series will allow guests to experience the campuses of the original Boys Industrial School and the Martha Berry School for Girls.
Tours will be offered at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, March 25 and 26. Tours of the original Boys Industrial School campus will occur on March 25 and will include the first 83 acres of the Berry Campus, the Hoge Building, and Roosevelt Cabin.
Tours of the Martha Berry School for Girls, including the Log Cabin Campus and the Ford Buildings, will take place March 26. Each tour is timed for 1 hour and 30 minutes and requires walking about a mile.
Tickets cost $10 for adults and $7 for students. Berry affiliates and children 5 and under are free. Tickets must be reserved in advance online at berry.ticketspice.com/campus-tour-series-2023. Tours are subject to cancellation due to weather.
Following the weekend tours, the Berry College Alumni Council, in conjunction with the Alumni Office, is hosting Berry History Week via Facebook and Instagram. Throughout the week, Berry alumni, current students, faculty and staff have the opportunity to participate in virtual contests to test their knowledge on Berry’s past as well as reflect back to some of their favorite spots on campus. This year, the focus of history week will be on campus buildings and architecture.
For even more Berry history, guests can visit Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with tours of the Oak Hill home available on the hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.