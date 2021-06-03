Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum is one of more than 2,000 museums across America to offer free admission to military personnel and their families this summer
They join the nationwide Blue Star Museums initiative, a program that provides free admission to currently-serving U.S. military personnel and their families this summer. The 2021 program began on Armed Forces Day on May 15, and ends on Labor Day, September 6, 2021.
Admission to Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum includes docent-led tours through Oak Hill, the home of Berry College founder Martha Berry, and self-guided tours of the Carriage House, historical gardens, and museum galleries.
Currently on view at The Martha Berry Museum is “Palaces for the People: Guastavino and America’s Great Public Spaces,” a special exhibition celebrating the architectural achievements of the Guastavino family in 20th century America.
Guests are encouraged to reserve their tickets online at https://berry.ticketspice.com/oak-hill-tours ahead of their visit.
This year’s participating Blue Star Museums represent not just fine arts museums, but also science museums, history museums, zoos, nature centers, and children’s museums.
“We are thrilled to celebrate the launch of the Blue Star Museums 2021 program. Thank you to Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum for participating in this impactful and highly anticipated program,” said Kathy Roth Douquet, CEO of Blue Star Families. “Because of Oak Hill and their counterparts in the arts community, military families have the opportunity to create special memories and experience the arts again.”
Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.berry.edu/oakhill/ .
Blue Star Museums is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and more than 2,000 museums across America.
The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military — Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card, DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.