Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum invites guests of all ages to its Community Day at Possum Trot on Saturday, Oct. 1, from noon to 4 p.m.
The event is free for the public and allows visitors access to one of the oldest and most historically significant spots on campus.
Guests will be able to explore and learn the history of Possum Trot Church, the Shelton Family cemetery, and school rooms added in the 1930s.
“The Possum Trot buildings are rarely open to the public, so we are very excited to invite the community to visit,” said Allison Moore, Director of Community Engagement & Education. “This little building has such a diverse history, and a Community Day is the perfect time to learn about and celebrate it.”
Docents will be on-site to offer historical information to first-time or returning visitors and allow guests a chance to go inside the chapel and school rooms. The event invites the community to experience life as a student at Possum Trot in the early 20th century with old-school games, toys, and a weaving activity.
Possum Trot is located at the back of the Berry College campus and can be found by navigating to Redmond Gap Road. Upon arrival at the Berry College front gate, Welcome Center staff will be able to provide visitors with a campus map and further directions.
Traveling to Possum Trot requires driving down a gravel road that may not be accessible to all vehicles. Please note, the Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum will be closed for a special event on Oct. 1.
Weather info: Depending on Saturday’s weather, Community Day may be canceled. Organizers will have updated information on the website, and if anyone has questions, they can call 706-368-6789.