Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum is participating in Smithsonian Magazine’s 17th annual Museum Day Saturday, Sept. 18.
Museum Day brings together museums, zoos, and cultural centers from all 50 states to offer free admission to all Museum Day ticket holders. The day represents a nationwide commitment to access, equity and inclusion. This year’s theme, “Experience America,” celebrates the return to arts and culture after spending the past year indoors.
For free entry to Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum, visitors must present a Museum Day ticket, which is available as a free download at smithsonianmag.com/museumday/museum-day-2021/
One ticket is permitted per email address and allows access for two.
Admission includes docent-led tours through Oak Hill, the home of Berry College founder Martha Berry, and self-guided tours of the Carriage House, historical gardens, and museum galleries. Currently on view at The Martha Berry Museum is “Palaces for the People: Guastavino and America’s Great Public Spaces,” a special exhibition celebrating the architectural achievements of the Guastavino family in 20th century America.
For more information on Smithsonian Museum Day and a list of participating museums throughout Georgia and nationwide, visit smithsonianmag.com/museumday/museum-day-2021/.