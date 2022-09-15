Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum will offer free docent-led tours of Martha Berry’s Home from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.
The museum is participating in Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day in collaboration with the Smithsonian Institute on Saturday.
Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day is an annual event hosted by Smithsonian Magazine that allows free access to participating museums and cultural institutions across the country with a pre-reserved museum day ticket. Smithsonian Magazine describes it as “an annual celebration of boundless curiosity.”
Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum will offer free docent-led tours of Martha Berry’s home, Oak Hill, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to those with a Smithsonian Day ticket. Tour spots are limited, so those interested are advised to reserved a preferred tour time in advance at https://berry.ticketspice.com/oak-hill-tours.
All guests will also have free admission to the Martha Berry Museum.
Berry College established Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum in 1972 to facilitate the education and historic preservation of Martha Berry’s home and legacy. We do this by managing the historic Oak Hill building, leading tours, and providing enriching educational experiences for all ages. We offer tours of the historic Oak Hill home, a permanent collection timeline detailing Martha Berry and her legacy, and special exhibitions and experiences throughout the year.