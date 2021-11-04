Tickets are on sale for one of Rome’s most popular fall events.
The annual Empty Bowls event returns Nov. 15 to the Rome Civic Center and there’s a reason why it’s one of the more popular fall events.
Empty Bowls is an annual fundraiser and community event that offers folks a chance to enjoy a simple meal of soup and homemade bread in the company of other community members at the Rome Civic Center. Live music will be provided by the River Rascals and ticketholders leave with a beautiful handmade bowl by a local or area potter.
Lisa Smith, head of this year’s Empty Bowls committee, suggested that the reason the event is so popular is because it incorporates so many feel-good elements.
“I think it’s because you’ve got all the elements that make us feel good,” she said. “Most importantly you’re giving to an organization that truly needs our help. Secondly there’s the art element to it. You’re getting a handmade, one-of-a-kind piece of art. And you’re sharing a meal with people from all over the community. It’s all the things we need right now. It’s the better side of all of us.”
All the funds raised at the event will benefit the Rome-Floyd County Community Kitchen. The Kitchen supplies a daily nutritious meal for the unemployed, working poor, elderly, mentally- and/or physically-challenged, and the homeless in Rome and Floyd County.
The organization is a nonprofit operated solely by volunteers. Since opening in January 2009, volunteers have served over 100,000 meals, with an average of 150 meals being served daily.
Aside from ticket sales and sales of Empty Bowls T-shirts, canned goods will be collected at the door for donation to the Kitchen. Canned goods most needed include diced tomatoes, pasta sauce, tomato sauce, canned meats, chili, stews and soups.
Empty Bowls will run from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15 at the Civic Center on Jackson Hill. The event is sit-down or drop in. Ticketholders can choose to enjoy their meals with other members of the community or they can simply drive through a pick up theirs to go.
One of the highlights of the event is that ticketholders get to take home a unique handmade bowl by a local or area potter. Smith said as always, dozens of talented potters have donated their time and skills to the event. Bowls are randomly assigned to ticket numbers, meaning guests don’t choose their bowls. It’s always a surprise for guests to see the shape and color of their new bowl.
Tickets are $25 until Nov. 8 when they’ll increase to $30 if available. They’re on sale at the Last Stop Gift Shop on Jackson Hill and are limited. Cash and checks only.