The Rome Area History Center will launch a new exhibit, “Notorious Nights,” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9
The exhibit will feature stories of Gary Mitchum Reeves who has become internationally known for his episodes in the Undisclosed podcast. The exhibit will run through Sept. 17.
The exhibit highlights artifacts, photographs and details from Rome’s notorious past including local moonshine making, bootlegging and Rome’s famous ladies of the night. The exhibit will also share insights into how moonshiners worked to avoid arrest, and what happened to the moonshine and moonshine stills after an arrest.
Several events are planned around the special exhibit. Proceeds will benefit the Rome Area History Center, a non-profit organization supported by donors, sponsors and fundraising efforts.
Events include Songs & Stories with Tommy Townsend of the Waylon Jennings Band, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m.
Townsend, lead singer for the Waylon Jennings Band, who also played for the band when Waylon Jennings was the lead singer, will perform songs and stories. The event will feature a tasting bar of Grandaddy Mimm’s best selling moonshines. Tickets are $20 and include general seating and the tasting bar. Tickets are open to adults 21 years and older; seating is limited. Purchase tickets at RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org
A Conversation with Mitchum, Thursday, September 9, 7 p.m.
Gary Mitchum Reeves will share stories of bootlegging, growing up too fast, and being accused of a murder he didn’t commit; based off his episodes in the Undisclosed podcast. The event will also feature a moonshine tasting bar. Tickets are $20 and include general seating and tasting bar. Tickets are open to adults 21 years and older; seating is limited. Tickets can be purchased online at RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org
For exhibit and event questions, call 706-235-8051 or visit RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org