On Nov. 1, Cartersville’s Savoy Automobile Museum opened its newest exhibit, Microcar Marvels.
And although these cars may be small in stature, they pack quite a punch when it comes to appeal and entertainment. Rome and area residents can view the exhibit at the museum through Feb. 26.
The term “microcar” is reserved for the smallest of cars. They became popular in the UK after WWII as the demand for motorcycles grew. Microcars often had relaxed requirements for registration and licensing. They’re small, fuel-efficient cars with three or four wheels. Microcars are typically confined to the years between 1945 — 1965.
These remarkable vehicles are on loan to the Savoy Automobile Museum from Lane Motor Museum in Nashville, Tennessee.
Vehicles included in the Microcar Marvels exhibition include:
1939 New Map Baby
1948 Lamar
1951 Hoffman
1953 Monocar
1953 Rovin D-4
1954 Daus
1956 Mochet CM 125Y
1956 PTV
1957 Messerschmitt
1958 BMW Isetta
1959 New Map Solyto Van
1959 King Fulda S-7
1964 Peel P-50 (replica)
1964 Scootacar MKII
On Nov. 18, in conjunction with the Microcar Marvels exhibit, Savoy Automobile Museum announces An Evening with Lane Motor Museum, a special program featuring Derek Moore, curator of collections for the museum. The Lane is home to the largest European collection in the U.S. and features a collection of 550 unique cars and motorcycles.
From 5:30 — 7 p.m. in the Savoy Café, visitors can interact with Moore, museum directors, and car enthusiasts. The reception offers a full cash bar and hors d’oeuvres. At 7 p.m., an interactive discussion with Moore will begin in the Presentation Theatre, highlighting The Lane collection and the cars on loan for the Microcar Marvels exhibit.