In his memoir “Crazy People Like Us,” Cedartown resident and Georgia Highlands College tutor Harold Campbell examines the fundamental questions of living beyond the comfort zone.
Campbell left his 25-year career as a daily newspaper reporter and editor in December 2010 to move to Russia to marry his fiancée, Nadya, and start a new life teaching English as a Foreign Language. Five and a half years later, which includes five months the couple taught English in India, Nadya died unexpectedly after surgery, and Campbell returned to the U.S.
How Campbell handled the shock of his wife’s death and the subsequent grief he underwent is one of the main themes of his memoir, “Crazy People Like Us.”
Told from a Christian perspective, the book is more than just a chronicle of an American English teacher’s reactions to everyday life in Putin’s Russia and his observations of Russian history and culture. Campbell uses the circumstances he experienced to examine themes as reconciliation, mutual respect between peoples of different cultures, and faith in the middle of uncertainty.
The book would be useful for anyone who has gone through the loss of a spouse or other family member, or those who would like to see how God helps us when we venture out of our comfort zone — whether we cross an ocean or cross the street.
“Crazy People Like Us” is Campbell’s first book. Previously, he worked as a journalist at daily newspapers in Kansas and Nebraska, where he won a number of Associated Press and state press association awards. His freelance articles have also appeared in several Christian publications and historical journals.
Campbell lives in Cedartown and works as a writing and history tutor at Georgia Highlands College and an online English teacher. In addition, he teaches writing to elementary- and middle-school students as part of an afterschool ministry in Cedartown.
The book is available online at lazarustribe.media by searching “Crazy People Like Us” or “Harold Campbell.”