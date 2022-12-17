Five new master gardeners were awarded their certificates of completion recently. Pictured, from left, are D’Ann Downey, Angela Conway, Floyd County Master Gardener President Dr. Gil Watson, Catherine Adams, and Karen Jordan. Not picture is Jenny Cooper.
Five new Master Gardeners were awarded their certificates of completion along with their permanent name badges Tuesday evening during the Floyd County Master Gardener Association annual holiday social held at the home of Karen Jordan.
Floyd County Extension coordinator and agent Keith Mickler presented certificates and name badges to Catherine Adams, Angela Conway, Jenny Cooper, D’Ann Downey, and Karen Jordan and welcomed the five new master gardeners into the Georgia Master Gardener Extension Volunteer program.
The Georgia Master Gardener Extension Volunteer Program connects UGA Extension, plant enthusiasts, and communities across the state. MGEVs share UGA Extension consumer horticulture programming about the selection and care of plants for ornamental value, recreation, and home food production. Master Gardeners teach community members how to use plants and gardening to improve their environment, personal health, and quality of life.
The 2021 class was the first-ever group of Floyd County master gardener trainees who participated in the new hybrid training program that required face-to-face meetings in addition to online coursework to complete the training.
In addition, service awards were presented to the following Floyd County Master Gardeners for their dedicated years of service to the Floyd County Georgia Master Gardener Extension Volunteer.
Class of 2000 — Carolyn McGuiness, 22 yrs.
Class of 2002 — Keith Pitts and Pam Roberts, 20 yrs.
Class of 2006 — Susan Hortman, 15 yrs.
Class of 2009 — Ginny Word, 13 yrs.
Class of 2011 — Rebecca Beckham, Cathy Dollar, Ruth Forrester, and Ansley Saville, 11 yrs.
Class of 2016 — Kathy Donahue, Doug Lansing, Chuck Nix, Joy Puckett, and Helen Simmons, 6 yrs.
Currently there are 32 active Georgia Master Gardener Extension Volunteers in Floyd County supporting the Extension Mission of translating science of everyday living for farmers, families and communities to foster a healthy and prosperous Georgia. For more than a century, they have provided research and education through a network of committed specialists, agents and volunteers to help Georgians learn, grow and do more.