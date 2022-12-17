master gardeners

Five new master gardeners were awarded their certificates of completion recently. Pictured, from left, are D’Ann Downey, Angela Conway, Floyd County Master Gardener President Dr. Gil Watson, Catherine Adams, and Karen Jordan. Not picture is Jenny Cooper.

 Keith Mickler
