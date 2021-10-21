A new art gallery, “Kingfisher Art Co.”, will open Nov. 6 in the West Lofts building at 9 East 2nd Ave.
Gallery creator, Rome resident Cameron Federal, is opening the gallery just in time for the holidays. The first rotating exhibit will feature paintings by Chilean painter Ignacio Michaud, alongside art from the gallery’s permanent collection of local and regional artists, including the onsite open studio of local artist Russell Cook. The artist-run space will host permanent and rotating art exhibits, live music performances, art classes, workshops, art parties, and special events. The sprawling unique environment will also be available to rent for events.
Michaud is a contemporary painter. He received his BFA from Universidad Católica de Chile. His work has been exhibited in multiple group exhibitions in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Brooklyn, and Atlanta among other cities. He lives and works in Atlanta, GA.
Ignacio’s current work began when impulse-driven sketches became his way to express his experiences in a new country. With the everyday demands of a day job, he was suddenly exposed to the lives of a large and diverse immigrant community. In the last 16 years he’s produced hundreds of these sketches and used them as the structural framework for his paintings. Rigorously following an intuitive method, he describes being drawn to raw perceptions and associations. His project is built on the premise that our experiences can be reduced to bits of information and that a method that relies on quick and spontaneous decisions, when contained, can bring forth greater narrative precision.
Federal hopes to bridge the gap between the local and national art & music worlds, bringing in outstanding artists from outside of the community to exhibit alongside local and regional artists, and hosting nationally touring musicians for a local audience.
The gallery is located on the ground floor of the recently renovated West Lofts building on E. 2nd Avenue. The space features 14 foot ceilings, four doors that open to the outdoors, plenty of room to spread out and be comfortable attending live performances, numerous walls for art exhibits, public parking near the rear entrance, and will be available to rent out for special events, fundraisers, receptions, and parties.
Federal’s husband is Georgia Highlands College’s Associate Professor of Art, Russell Cook. He will have a working art studio, open to the public, located in the gallery, and will be offering a variety of art classes for both groups and private instruction.
For parking access, use the public parking lot behind Harvest Moon Cafe. You can enter the Kingfisher Gallery’s back entrance from the West Lofts parking area next door to the public parking lot, or at the front entrance on 9 E. 2nd Ave. The gallery is handicap accessible, and will be open Thursday- Saturday noon to 6 p.m., and Wednesdays 5 to 8 p.m. A calendar of events can be found at kingfisherartco.com, and on their Facebook page.
Masks are strongly encouraged at this time, and all four gallery doors will be open to the outside air and ceiling fans turned on, as long as the weather allows.
An opening reception for the Ignacio Michaud exhibit will take place Nov. 6, 5 to 7 p.m., and the exhibit runs through Dec. 23.