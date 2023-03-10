National Composer Recognized by Rome Piano Teachers
The Rome Music Teachers Association sponsored a Celebration Recital for June C. Montgomery on Feb. 26 in the Mount Berry Room at the Spires.
Local piano students performed works composed by Montgomery, with the composer in attendance. The recital presented a unique opportunity for piano students in Rome to meet a living composer and for the local community to honor Montgomery for her contributions to the piano-teaching profession.
A resident of Rome, Montgomery is a retired music teacher and composer. She taught piano lessons for more than 20 years and elementary school music for 6 years. In addition to composing many piano solos for Alfred Publishing Company, Montgomery wrote numerous books, including the “FUNdamental Musicianship Skills” series, the “Piano Camp” series, and “Theory Through the Year for Alfred’s Basic Piano Library.” She co-authored the “Meet the Great Composers” books with Maurice Hinson and collaborated with Martha Mier on the “Musical Concepts” series for Alfred’s Basic Piano Library.
She has been a clinician in multiple states as well as at the Music Teachers National Association Conventions. After retiring to Rome, she became an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rome, where she often serves as pianist.
RMTA teacher and Berry College faculty Kathryn Nobles welcomed everyone to the recital. Then 15 students performed works by Montgomery.
Student performers were Abby Samia, Stephanie Washington, Addi Nolan, Joyce Williams, Abbie Mae Henry, Darden McElrath, Wyatt Latta, Gabby Ward, Aviana Jacobs, Atticus Bradley, Lucy McDowell, Andrew Neal, Wesley Shevchenko, Christopher Neal, and Anna Rose Reid.
After the recital, RMTA teacher and Shorter University faculty Amy Neal read a note of appreciation from Dr. E.L. Lancaster, former Executive Editor at Alfred Publishing. Then Montgomery addressed the students, teachers, and audience members. She told the students that she had been a cheerleader and softball pitcher in high school, but even with so many activities, she is thankful she continued to study piano.
“If the call of other activities is really strong, think seriously about your piano lessons,” she said. “You’ll be glad if you keep on taking.” She encouraged the audience that music is “not only fun, but it touches our souls like nothing else does…. Music can enhance our joy when we’re happy, it can comfort us when we’re disappointed or sad, it can challenge us when we’re given pieces that are hard.”
Montgomery shared that she is still practicing the piano at the age of 91. “Even at my age, I came across a Rachmaninoff Prelude that I had missed somehow. It had a beautiful melody, and I thought, ‘I have got to learn this, but it’s really hard.’ But I worked on it little by little, measure by measure, and I finally got it so that I could play it and enjoy it.”
She concluded by saying, “The very best thing about music is sharing it with others…. The music that you give to warm other people’s hearts comes back to warm your own.”
Following the recital, a reception was provided by the Spires and members of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Students were able to visit with Montgomery, take pictures, and have their music autographed by the composer.
Participating teachers for this event were Amy Neal, Kathryn Nobles, Shelley Reid, Leigh Robison, Jordan Walker, and Kyla Zollitsch.
