Nappy Roots’ Skinny DeVille and Scales will attend a screening of the film "40 Akerz and a Brew" at the opening night of the the Rome International Film Festival Thursday.
Opening night kicks off at 7 p.m. at the DeSoto Theatre with the documentary “One Pint at a Time,” directed by Aaron Hosè. The film follows the trials and triumphs of Black brewers as they navigate the craft beer industry in which they invest their passion, but find themselves underrepresented.
Inspiration for the film came to Hosè in the form of curiosity and a strong desire to understand the lack of diversity within the craft beer industry. Reaching back into Egyptian and African heritage to revive brewing traditions that have been forgotten and are rarely found in American culture, the film seeks to establish a new perspective on who makes and drinks beer.
Keeping the pints tipped, RIFF will present the docu-style reality series “40 Akerz and a Brew,” featuring Grammy nominated hip-hop group Nappy Roots as they visit craft breweries across the country, gathering inspiration for their own brewery. The film was directed by Ryan Simmons; produced by Maria Guerra-Stoll of PAM Studios and filmmaker and RIFF Executive Director, Seth Ingram.
“One Pint” will screen at 7 p.m. and “40 Akerz and a Brew” will follow.
Skinny Deville and Scales of Nappy Roots will be in attendance to mingle with fans. The series has been a project in partnership between Nappy Roots and PAM Studios in Rome. RIFF attendees will be the first audience to see the show’s pilot.
The group has channeled their entrepreneurial spirit, and utilized it to build on what started as an on-tour pre-show ritual of seeking out local craft breweries as a way of connecting with folks in the cities where they performed.
RIFF will take place Nov. 11-14, 2021. Passes can be purchased at riffga.com.
Pass options include all access Patron passes, day passes, as well as individual tickets for films.