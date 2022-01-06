music for the soul
The Northwest Georgia WINDS hope to bring a little soul to local audiences when they present “Music for the Soul” Feb. 17 at the Rome City Auditorium.

The hour-long program will begin at 7 p.m. and will include Rev. Carey Ingram, pastor of Lovejoy Baptist Church singing the Stevie Wonder hit “You are the Sunshine of my Life.”

Marvin Williams, music minister at Thankful Baptist Church will also perform a vocal solo.

The WINDS, directed by Dr. Sam Baltzer, will perform arrangements of gospel songs, spirituals and hymns. Dr. Andrea Strauss, the conductor of the Tara Winds based in Atlanta, will guest conduct.

“We’ve selected music designed to uplift the audience and hopefully give folks a welcome break from the winter blues,” Baltzer said.

No tickets are necessary for this event.

