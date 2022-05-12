Musical artists perform at last year’s Georgia Mushroom Festival as vendors sell and display their goods in the background. This year’s festival takes place May 21 and 22 at Rolater Park in Cave Spring.
The Georgia Mushroom Festival is reaching a new level of popularity, and this year’s celebration will take place place May 21 and 22 at Rolater Park in Cave Spring.
The festival’s CEO, Claudia Litterel, said the Georgia Mushroom Festival has been attracting people all across the Southeast and has even reached ears in New Hampshire. Though the festival started in 2017, last year’s festival had over 1,000 attendees.
Litterel said the festival this year will take place on two fields and will feature live music, mushroom walks as well as speakers presenting on the natural power of mushrooms.
On mushroom walks, mycologists, etymologists and other scientists will lead visitors in identifying wild mushrooms while explaining the effects they have on nature and the human body.
The event will also feature a jam session with various local and regional musical artists on Friday and Saturday, with vendors on both fields. Vendors will be selling and displaying art, mushrooms and mushroom growing supplies, Littrel said
The main purpose of the festival is to educate the public on the “natural miracle of the world: fungi,” Littrel said. Experts will be holding education sessions on identifying mushrooms, their beneficial properties, as well as growing tips for gardeners and other attendees who want to learn.
The festival will be held at Rolater park in Cave Spring May 21 and 22 and even has a camping option. For more information, visit their website georgiamushroomfestival.com.