Tucked away in a little corner of Floyd County is a little church with a long history.
Mountain Springs Methodist Church served the community as a church as well as a school before becoming a farmer’s stable.
And while it may be all but forgotten by the community around it, the little church — like many other rural churches — has its own story to tell. An organization called the Historic Rural Churches of Georgia is helping to keep its history alive.
HRCGA was founded in 2012 with a mission to research, document and ultimately preserve historic rural churches across the state. They have photographed and researched hundreds of rural churches across Georgia and documented their findings on a website, hrcga.org. The organization has recruited a group of talented photographers to document these historic treasures and bring them to life through images on the site.
Most of these churches were organized in the 18th and 19th centuries and are located in the rural countryside or in a rural village of less than 2,000 population.
Several Floyd County churches are documented on the site including Mountain Springs.
Here is the HRCGA’s story about Mountain Springs United Methodist Church as written by Virginia Bolton, research director for HRCGA. George Hart, one of the project’s founders, provided architectural commentary and photos of the church were taken by Sam Ratcliffe.
Situated in a remote part of Floyd County and now surrounded by the Berry College Wildlife Management Area, Mountain Springs Methodist Church built its first permanent structure around 1875 across the road from its current church building. This log cabin building served the community as both a church and a school before it became a stable on a local farmer’s property. Today the Mountain Springs rural community no longer exists. The church and cemetery are all that remain from its beginnings in the nineteenth century.
The present building at Mountain Springs is the old Shiloh Church building which was originally on the old Summerville Road. Little is known about the old Shiloh Church except for a few brief references in the Rome newspapers. One mention of Shiloh was on September 14, 1875 when the paper reported “Dr. W. H. Felton, on his way to the camp meeting in Chattooga County, will preach at Shiloh Church, five miles from Rome on the Summerville Road on Thursday night next.” Sometime after this date the Shiloh Church was moved about 3 miles to its present location at the end of the old CCC road.
The 2 acre property for the Mountain Springs cemetery was deeded to the church trustees by John L. Cook on September 23, 1889. This deed makes reference to the property “commencing at a stob near where the church now stands” which indicates Shiloh had probably been moved prior to this date. Also a deed from Moses R. Wright on October 17, 1890 conveyed land to Mountain Springs Church trustees for a grave yard and church purposes.
A sad story from the grave yard concerned the death of John M. “Biss” Stewart. The Rome Tribune Herald reported the story of a crowd drinking beer from 3 kegs on the bank of the Coosa River. A fight between two men ensued. Stewart, an onlooker, attempted to help his friend involved in the fight when he was struck from behind with a heavy stick or bottle. After the blow to his head he was able to walk to the stable where he had left his wagon team but died before he could get home. Stewart left a wife and five little children.
Mountain Springs community declined as residents moved away and their property was purchased by Berry College. Almost a century and a half have passed since the first religious service at Mountain Springs Methodist Church. About 1952 the church was dropped from the Methodist Conference as being active. In 1984 the church became an independent church.
There is no longer the sound of a two-horse wagon or the arrival by horseback of early members or the sight of houses or gardens nearby but this remote sight is still cared for and loved by descendants of early members of this church.
