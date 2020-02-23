The Mount Berry Mall announced the organizations participating in Color for a Cause, a live mural coloring contest and shopping event March 3 that raises funds and awareness for local causes.
During the event, each organization is provided a 6-foot mural and coloring supplies. Everyone has two hours to color their mural and shop on behalf of a cause. Patrons can shop anywhere in the mall and show their receipt in center court to earn a point for a participating cause.
The mall donates $1 for each point earned and a $250 prize donation is awarded to the organization with the most points. The winning mural design as determined by local guest judges.
The event will be held at the Mount Berry Mall on Tuesday, March 3 from 5-7 p.m. in support of: Chick-fil-A Mt. Berry Mall, Compassionate Paws, Inc., Floyd County CASA, Habitat for Humanity-Coosa Valley, Mary Kay Foundation, Northwest Georgia Council Boy Scouts of America, Open Door Children’s Home, Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary, Summit Quest: Cancer Support Services, The Gardens of Rome, The Sweet Cocoon, William S. Davies Homeless Shelter.
“We want to invite everyone to come out to shop on behalf of a cause and learn more about all the local organizations that are doing great work right here in Rome,” said Coles Doyle, Marketing Director for Hull Property Group owners of the mall. “We are excited to have so many organizations represented this year. It’s the perfect opportunity to shop for the spring season while supporting a great cause.”