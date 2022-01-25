Another loop on the GE Trails at Garrard Park is just the start of exciting new things happening to our local trail system.
Though not officially open yet, the one-mile loop is almost complete thanks to local trails organization TRED and its volunteers. The new trail still needs more work before it will be open for public use.
“This has been in the works for a while,” said TRED’s Julie Smith. “This is the brainchild of our two lead maintenance volunteers, Billy Nicholson and Mike Rousseau. Billy designed the current GE trails and they’ve always had this vision of using some of the property behind the plant for additional trails.”
The current trails consist of six miles of loopy mountain bike/hiking/running trails. The new loop and a planned series of other trails will be situated on slightly elevated ground with berms and other fun features as well as less drainage issues.
“We’re excited about what this is turning into,” Smith said. “This is the first of several other trails planned. It’s about a mile right now but the plan is to have four or five additional miles of trail. It’s behind the plant but the public will be able to access it from the current trails.”
Once it’s ready for public use, additional signage will be installed. Smith said she’s hoping the new trail will be ready for use by the time warmer weather rolls around.
Another fun link between the community and the GE trails is a partnership with TRED and Elm Street Elementary. This past Saturday, they installed a Fit to Read trail, which consists of 10 signs strategically placed along the Bob and Peggy Moore walking trail. It incorporates a book, “The Sneezy Snowman.” Visitors can scan a QR code on the signs and they’ll see videos of Elm Street Elementary students doing various activities and encouraging families to do the same.
“It’s literacy meets activity,” Smith said. “All the funding came from Rome City Schools’ ASPIRE program.
Another upcoming trail event invites local families to “Assail the Trail.”
On Feb. 19, TRED is hosting a 5K trail run and 1-mile walk to coincide with the GE Trails’ fifth birthday.
Registration is available online at RunSignUp.com/Race/GA/Rome/AssailtheTrail and the cost is $25 for the 5K and $15 for the walk. The 5K will begin at 9 a.m. and the walk will begin at 9:15 a.m. Registration ends Feb. 16.
The run will benefit the GE Trails by providing funding to expand the trail system and maintain the existing trails. All runners and walkers will receive a TRED coffee mug and race swag. Prizes will be awarded to the top 5K finishers for age groups and the top overall male and female finishers. The 1-mile walk is not timed.
Smith said she’s excited about all the trail related activity happening.
“It’s amazing to drive by the parking lot at GE Trails and to see so many cars parked there where people are using the trails,” she said. “People use it to run, bike, walk their dogs; families are always out there. There’s definitely an uptick in those trails being used.”