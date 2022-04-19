The creativity to make a teapot out of an octopus or an octopus out of a teapot won Model High student Kiley Gordon the 2022 Overall Best of Show in the Kiwanis annual Art Showcase.
Each year the club opens the showcase to students grades 6-12 in all Rome and Floyd County Schools as well as Homeschooled students who reside in Floyd County.
Gordon's entry, an octopus teapot, was appropriately named "Tea for Eight." She's a sophomore at Model and a student of art teacher June Manis. When asked why she chose to create that particular piece, Gordon said she had been tasked with making a teapot and she loves animals so wanted to incorporate that into her design.
For taking "Overall Best of Show,” Gordon receives a $1000 educational scholarship from the Rome Kiwanis Club. As a local Kiwanis Art Showcase winning entry, her art has been entered into the Georgia District of Kiwanis International statewide art competition were other scholarships will be awarded to state winners.
Pepperell junior Ava Hendrix took 2nd place “Best of Show” and will receive a $500 Educational Scholarship. Emma Harrell, an Armuchee senior, took 3rd place “Best of Show” and a $250 scholarship.
The top winners for all grades are listed below:
6th Grade: Heaven Alexander, West End; CayNiya Carter, West End
8th Grade: Deanna Vansant, Model; Ella Knight, Model; Ella Quarles, Model