Hard work and long hours of rehearsal paid off for local students recently when awards were handed out for the GHSA One Act Play competition.
Model High School won the Region 7-AA competition with their performance of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.”
Other outstanding district recognitions at that level went to Pepperell’s “The Spitfire Grill for taking 4th place while Model’s Luke Naddy won Best Actor. All Star Cast nods went to Coosa’s Rachel Murschel and Victoria Payne; Model’s Briggs Poyner and Emma Couch; and Pepperell’s Benjamin Sleszynski and Gracie Hutcheson.
Fifteen-year-old Gabrielle Greeson plays Mrs. Shears in “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” and said she was extremely excited that she and her friends could come away with the win.
“It was pure bliss when the announced that we had won,” Greeson said. “We rehearsed every Monday and Wednesday for months. We rehearsed over fall break and any chance we could get.”
She said the entire experience was challenging but fun and that it brought the cast and crew together.
“I’m taking away a lot from this play,” she said. “There was a lot of teamwork involved. This play taught me about responsibility and communication and working together. But it was so much fun. One of the most exciting things was realizing we had won and seeing how happy it made all my friends. The cast and crew really became a family.”
Armuchee High School’s all-female team won the Region 6-A Public One Act Play competition with their performance of “The Audition.” This is the first time Armuchee has placed first in the competition.
Other Armuchee students recognized at that level were Carlie Wolfer for Best Actress, while Elissa Martinez and Patricia Main won All Star Cast.