Miss Rome, Rosa Campos, won the preliminary competition for on-stage interview/social impact pitch after the second night of preliminary competition at the 2021 Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus.
Campus also receives a $250 scholarship. Her social impact initiative is “Diverse. Inclusive. Together.” Her hometown is Buford.
The preliminary talent winner is Miss Northwest Georgia Outstanding Teen Rebecca Zhang. Her talent was ballet en pointe to “Someone in the Crowd” from La La Land. Her hometown is Johns Creek and she attends Chattahoochee High School. Her social impact initiative is #StepOutStep.
Miss Amicalola Falls Outstanding Teen Mara Eva Cline won evening wear and on-stage question. Her hometown is Braselton. She attends Buford High School. Her social impact initiative is “Safe in the Sun.” Her career ambition is to become a broadcast meteorologist on The Weather Channel.
Carley Vogel, Miss Cherokee Rose, won the Miss Georgia preliminary talent competition and a $500 scholarship by singing “Glitter and Be Gay” from the operetta Candide. Her social impact initiative is “Love Your Liver – Love Yourself.” Her hometown is Kennesaw.