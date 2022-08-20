The 2023 Miss Rome and Miss Rome’s Outstanding Teen Competitions will be held Saturday night, Aug. 27 at the Rome City Auditorium.
The show will begin at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the door and are general admission. Attendees will be able to vote for and select the People’s Choice Candidate for Miss Rome and Miss Rome’s Outstanding Teen. Each vote is $1 per vote. All proceeds support the cash scholarships given at the competition.
The emcee for the night is Lisa Smith, Executive Director of Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism. The show will feature Miss Rome 2022, Taylor Burrell. The show will also feature Miss Rome’s Outstanding Teen 2022, Anna Kate Robinson.
The Miss Rome and Miss Rome’s Outstanding Teen Competitions are open preliminaries in the Miss America Organization. Young ladies between the ages of 18 to 26 who live, work or attend school in the state of Georgia are eligible for Miss Rome. Young ladies between the ages of 13 and 17 are eligible for Miss Rome’s Outstanding Teen. The winners of each competition will represent Rome in the Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen competitions in June in Columbus.
The Miss America Competition is one of the largest provider of scholarships for young women in the world. The Miss Rome Board of Directors awards cash scholarships and awards to the winners and runners up totaling over $3,000. This includes the Frances Frazier Memorial Talent Award presented annually to the candidate with the highest overall talent score. The Award is given in honor and memory of Frances Frazier, Miss Rome 1984 and Miss Georgia 1988.
This year’s candidates are:
Miss Rome Candidates:
Meredith Crego — 20 years old. Talent: Lyrical Dance. Social Impact Initiative — Shine Together: Including People with Disabilities.
Hayley Taghon — 22 years old. Talent: Jazz Dance. Social Impact Initiative: Life After Foster Care.
Carley Vogel — 21 years old. Talent: Classical vocal. Social Impact Initiative: Love Your Liver, Love Yourself.
Alex Arnold — 18 years old. Talent: Jazz/Musical Theater Dance. Social impact Initiative: Forever a Princess.
Lexi Atkins — 18 years old. Talent: Folk Rock Vocal. Social Impact Initiative: Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Abby Callaway — 24 years old. Talent: Broadway Vocal. Social Impact Initiative: Sunflowers Against Sexual Violence.
Rylee Ruegger — 18 years old. Talent: Lyrical Dance. Social Impact Initiative: The Be Nice Program.
Kaleigh Griswell — 20 years old. Talent: Flute Solo. Social Impact Initiative: Music Makes Miracles Foundation.
Jilian Hanna — 20 years old. Talent: Tap Dance. Social Impact Initiative: Literacy for Life.
Sallie Stowers — 20 years old. Talent: Contemporary Clogging. Social Impact Initiative: The American Cancer Society: Relay for Life.
Miss Rome’s Outstanding Teen candidates:
Carys Feldman — 17 years old. Talent: Contemporary Jazz Dance. Social Impact Initiative: C.A.R.E. for your mind.
Emmalyn Hann — 14 years old. Talent: Jazz Dance. Social Impact Initiative: S.P.E.A.K. Out Against Animal Cruelty.
Catherine McNutt — 17 years old. Talent: French Horn. Social Impact Initiative: Honor Dyslexia — Advocating for Awareness, Recognition, and Change.
Morgan Kennedy — 17 years old. Talent: Tap Dance. Social Impact Initiative: Differences Don’t Define Dancers.
Jaye Geyer — 14 years old. Talent: Vocal. Social Impact Initiative: Feed the Souls.
Abbie Carson — 15 years old. Talent: Ballet en Pointe. Social Impact Initiative: Anxiously Awaiting Awareness: Ten Anxiety Awareness.
Nicole Marie Barrios — 17 years old. Talent: Vocal. Social Impact Initiative: Recover, Relearn, Relive at Trinity.