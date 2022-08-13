The Midcentury Modern look has been trending for quite some time now.
Whether it’s the stylish, sleek furniture or the iconic architecture of homes built in that style, the mid-mod look is a favorite with designers, decorators and homeowners alike.
That popularity is being used for a good cause. A Mid-Mod Historic Home Tour will take place Sept. 18 with all proceeds benefiting The Davies Shelters. Participants will get a rare look inside six historic Roman properties.
Jeb Arp is organizing the event. This is the third tour of homes he’s organized to support the Davies Shelter, the first being homes in each of the historic district and the second being downtown Rome homes.
“So I’m trying to keep it fresh and give people different looks each time,” he said. “Personally I’m drawn to the clean and minimal look of mid century styles. I think for us in the South it’s so different from what we would normally see here. We just don’t have a ton of mid century houses here. Some people really respond to that aesthetic so hopefully people will be interested in seeing some of the beautiful homes on this tour.”
The tour takes place Sunday, Sept. 18 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. starting at the Rome History Center.
Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at www.jebarp.com/tickets/tour-only-tickets. Tickets can be picked up between 1:45-3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Rome History Center on the corner of Broad Street and 3rd Avenue. Photo ID is required. Tickets are non-refundable but can be transferred.
While it may be hard to exactly define the genre, Midcentury Modern generally describes architecture, furniture and graphic design from the middle of the 20th century, roughly the 1930s to the late 1960s.
All the homes are mid century homes, Arp said. For example Sky Haven, in Old East Rome, was designed by Atlanta architect Joseph Amisano. In the 1960s, Amisano’s design work included the Visual Arts Center, now Lamar Dodd School of Art, for the University of Georgia, the original Fernbank Science Center and the Atlanta Memorial Arts Center.
A membership party (which the public can attend if they purchase a $35 membership to the Rome Area Heritage Foundation) will be held at the home of Wes Walraven.
“After he bought the house he found the plans and realized that house was also designed by Amisano,” Arp said. Sky Haven and the Walraven house were built in 1955 and 1956.”
The tour will run from 1-4 p.m. followed by the membership party from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
“You’ll pick up a tour map with addresses and arm bands at the Rome Area History Center and then you’ll go on your own to the homes on the map,” Arp said. “We encourage people to carpool. You can visit the houses in any order from 1-4 p.m.”
He said participants will have access to the interior and exterior of all the homes. Docents from the Davies Shelter as well as the Heritage Foundation will be at each location.
The Rome Area Heritage Foundation is the presenting sponsor of the tour but other home sponsors include Toles, Temple & Wright, Hardy Realty and Nook & Cranny Home Inspections.
There is still an opportunity for local individuals and businesses to become home sponsors. Those interested can contact Arp at jebarp@gmail.com.
“The Davies Shelters provide a home and a way for folks to work their way out of homelessness,” Arp said. “It’s not just a shelter with a roof over your head. They provide job counseling and are looking toward transitional housing as well. This is a wonderful community organization to support through donations and through participation in events such as this tour.”