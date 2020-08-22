Liana Brackett, an on camera meteorologist for the Weather Channel and the host of Weekend Weather Today on the app Quibi, will speak to Rome Toastmasters on Monday, Aug. 24, via Zoom starting at 6 p.m.
Here presentation is titled “Bringing the Humanity in 2020.”
Being half Black and half Mexican has created a unique world perspective for Brackett, one she hopes can bring people together in divisive times like these. Her husband is white and also provides a unique voice, allowing them both to connect together celebrating their individual experiences and cultures.
Those interested in attending the presentation via Zoom can register at www.Eventbrite.com and search “Rome Toastmasters hosts Liana Brackett.”