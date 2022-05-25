The sweet sounds of Bluegrass music will return to Armuchee when the Armuchee Music Park hosts the 40th Annual Armuchee Memorial Day Bluegrass Festival Thursday to Sunday.
The Memorial Day band lineup includes Dead Girl Song, Lillie Anne Surlings, Georgia Grass, Bleugrass Fever, Night Travelers, J. Max McKee, Wildwood Grass, Rivers Edge, Hickory Wind, Soujourners, BushHog Boys, Smoke Rise, East Dixie Boys and others.
On Thursday, there will be a Jam-along and cookout starting at 6 p.m. This is free with a 3-day pass and covered dish.
Friday's activities begin at 4:45 p.m. and cost $10 for just the day. Saturday's events begin at 10:45 a.m. and cost $12 for the day. The cost of a 3-day pass is $21. Children under 12 enter free with their parents.
The emcee for the event will be Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame's Phyllis Cole.
On Sunday there will be a worship service beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Gary Clardy.
There will be electric and water hookups for camping for $25 per night, electric hookups for $20 per night and tent camping is $5 per night.
The Armuchee Music Park is located at 899 Turkey Mountain Road. No alcohol or dogs are allowed in the concert area. Arts and craft vendors are welcome. For jam/festival information, contact Helen Burke at 470-554-9602 or email tarheelfiddler@yahoo.com. For sound information, call Mike Castleberry at 423-605-1344 and for camping information, call Chuck Langley at 706-766-6352.