It’s that special time of the year as family and friends gather around the table to share meals and reminisce over fond memories and make new ones. For some, the tradition of Christmas morning all starts with a bountiful breakfast or a festive brunch. If you have time on the 24th to prep some of the ingredients for your Christmas morning celebration, it will definitely allow you to have more time for the fun and excitement of the day.
Sausage and Cheese Pie
1 lb. ground sausage, cooked and crumbled
1 TBSP. butter
1/3 cup finely chopped onion
3/4 cup milk
3 oz. cream cheese
3 large eggs
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, plus 1/8 cup for the top
1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
1/4 tsp. salt
1/8 tsp. black pepper
1 (9-inch) frozen deep-dish pie crust, prepared according to package directions for a baked quiche
Over medium heat, cook the onions in a skillet with the butter until tender. Add the milk and heat, but do not boil, the milk. Cut the cream cheese into pieces and add to the skillet. Stir well. Remove the pan from the heat and set aside. In a large bowl, beat the eggs; add the 1 cup cheddar cheese. Stir in the onion mixture, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Pour into the partially cooked and cooled pie crust. Top with the cooked sausage and sprinkle the additional 1/8 cup cheese on top. Bake for 25-30 minutes at 375 degrees, or until set.
Caramel-Chocolate Pecan Sticky Buns
1 (15.5 oz.) can coconut pecan frosting
¾ cup chopped pecans
2 (10 oz.) cans refrigerated buttermilk biscuits
20 chocolate Hershey’s kisses
2 TBSP. butter, melted
Spread the frosting in the bottom of a lightly greased 9x9 inch pan. Sprinkle the chopped pecans over the frosting. Set aside. Separate the biscuits into 20 rounds. Flatten each round to ¼ inch thickness. Place a chocolate kiss in the center of each biscuit round, fold biscuit in half, and seal the edges to seal in the chocolate kiss. Arrange the biscuits over the pecans; flat sides down. Drizzle the melted butter over the tops of the biscuits. Bake at 375 degrees for 28-30 minutes or until biscuits are lightly browned. Cool on a wire rack for about 5 minutes. To serve, invert onto a large serving plate. Note: Our family likes to eat this as a dessert, too, with vanilla ice cream.
Mini Sausage Biscuits
2 (12 oz.) refrigerated cans flaky biscuits (10-count biscuits per can)
1 lb. roll pork sausage, uncooked
2 cups mild or sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
Grease a mini muffin tin with nonstick baking spray. Split each biscuit into two rounds. Press each biscuit layer into each cup of a mini muffin tin. In a bowl, stir together the sausage and the cheese and shape into 40 balls. Press each ball into the center of each biscuit cup. Bake at 400 degrees for 8-10 minutes, or until biscuits are golden brown and sausage balls are cooked through and bubbly. (Makes 40 sausage biscuit bites.)
Chicken Grits Casserole
2 (14.5 oz.) cans chicken broth
1 cup quick-cooking grits
8 oz. Cheez Whiz
3 large eggs, lightly beaten
2 cups chopped cooked chicken
Dash of dried thyme
In a large saucepan, bring the chicken broth to a boil; stir in the grits and reduce the heat. Cover and simmer for 5 minutes; stir occasionally. Add the Cheez Whiz, eggs, chicken, and thyme and stir well. Pour into a greased 9x9 inch baking dish. Bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes. Makes about 4-6 servings. Notes: To save time in the kitchen, cook some chicken in a crock pot or in the oven the day before and refrigerate.
Mini Granola Bites
1 ¼ cups quick-cooking oats
1 cup flaked coconut
½ cup all-purpose flour
½ tsp. baking powder
¼ tsp. salt
½ tsp. cinnamon
1/8 tsp. nutmeg (optional)
½ cup salted butter
¾ cup light brown sugar, packed
3 TBSP. honey
½ cup semisweet chocolate chips
Pecan halves, optional (about 32)
In a large mixing bowl, stir together the oats, coconut, flour, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon. In a small saucepan, stir together the butter, brown sugar, and honey; cook over medium heat until the sugar is dissolved. Pour the butter mixture over the oat mixture, and mix well. Spoon a tablespoon of the batter into well-greased miniature muffin cups. Bake at 350 degrees for 12-14 minutes, or until golden brown on top. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes; use a knife to loosen the edges if necessary. Melt the chocolate chips (in a microwaveable glass bowl in 15-30 second intervals) and stir until smooth. Dip the (tops or bottoms) granola bites in the melted chocolate and place on waxed paper; top each with a pecan half. Let stand until hardened. (Makes 32 bites.)