The warm weather and bright sunshine of springtime will be the backdrop for the May Artist Market which takes place on May 14 at Summerville’s Paradise Garden.
The venue is the former home and studio of Summerville folk artist Howard Finster and the Paradise Garden Foundation is hosting the event which supports area artists while giving visitors a chance to tour the famed folk artist’s 4-acre property.
The May Artist Market will feature artists from northwest Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee who will be displaying and selling their work from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Participating artists include Becky Altman (paintings and fiber arts), Kay Cook (paintings), Kimberly Dawn Crowder (paintings), Dale “Breezy” Ellis and Marianne Talarick (folk pottery), Evergreen Studio by Ash (Ash Pontrelli), (studio pottery), Mandy Grant (stained glass and pottery), Lucy King (paintings and prints), Lee Laney (pottery and paintings), Will Linn (paintings), Little River Arts Council (a variety of art), Peter Loose (paintings), Mountain Mama Farms (Stacie Scoggins Marshall — soaps and other handmade goods), Olivia Myers (pottery and wooden spoons), Martha Sandlin (mosaic tile creations), James Schroeder (stenciled paintings and painted wooden cutouts), Billy Smith (paintings) and Tom and Judy Touchstone (folk pottery and ceramic jewelry).
Famed for their pimento cheese sandwiches at Finster Fest, the Chattooga Garden Club will offer lunch items as well as plants for sale.
Paradise Garden admission is reduced for the event. Admission will be $10 general admission; $5 students and seniors; free for ages 12 and under and Chattooga County residents and members.
Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Paradise Garden Foundation for the care, year-round operations and ongoing restoration of Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden. For additional information, visit paradisegardenfoundation.org, on Facebook at Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden call or 706-808-0800.