On Friday, March 11, the Concert Choir of Maryville College will be stopping in Rome as part of its Spring Concert Tour and performing in the Westminster Presbyterian Church Sanctuary.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
Rome’s John Wesley Wright, Associate Professor of Music at Salisbury University will be the guest soloist.
The choir’s Spring Tour is its first in three years as its 2020 and 2021 tours were canceled due to Covid-19.
“After a couple of years of masking, distancing, and singing in concert halls with empty seats, the Maryville College Choir will once again have the opportunity to travel and perform for audiences," Choir Director Stacy Wilner said.
The theme for this year’s tour is “May We Sing Together Always” which comes from Eric Whitacre’s composition ‘Sing Gently,’ which was dedicated to every person who played a part in the virtual choir community. The tour theme illustrates the students’ dedication to the choral art and the sense of community it creates through in-person performances.
The concerts will feature choral selections including “How Can I Keep From Singing?” arranged by Sarah Quartel; “Sing Me to Heaven,” by Daniel Gawthrop; and “Sing Quietly,” by Eric Whitacre. Other works on the program include sacred selections for the Easter liturgical season, including “Media Vita” by Irish composer Michael McGlynn and “Dies Irae” from Requiem by Michael John Trotta. Additional numbers will include “Skye Boat Song,” arranged by Paul Lankford, and “Hard Time,” by Stephen Foster.
Guest soloist, Rome native John Wesley Wright, is the brother of Gwin Booker who is a member of Thankful Baptist Church. Thankful is partnering with Westminster to provide a meal for the choir before the performance.
Wright holds degrees from Maryville College and the University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music, where he earned the M.M. and D.M.A. in Performance Studies. He works as Associate Professor of Music at Salisbury University, coordinating the voice and opera workshop programs.
Westminster Presbyterian Church is located at 1941 Shorter Avenue.