Director, actor, producer, and writer, Van Peebles, will be in attendance at the Rome International Film Festival this weekend.
Van Peebles will attend the screening of his film "Baadasssss!" Saturday at 4:45 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium. Following the film, a masquerade party will be held at the Lewis Loft in downtown Rome.
Van Peebles will be presented with the inaugural Melvin Van Peebles Award at the festival, named for his father, the late actor, filmmaker, playwright, novelist, and composer.
“Baadasssss!” chronicles the complicated production of Melvin Van Peebles’ classic 1971 film, "Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song." Playing his father in the film, Mario Van Peebles offers an unapologetic account of Melvin's brash and sometimes deceptive conduct on the set of the film, including questionable antics like writing bad checks, tricking a local fire department and allowing his son, Mario, to shoot racy sex scenes at the age of 11.
Melvin Van Peebles told NPR in an interview (1990), "My original reason for going into films was that I had gotten tired of seeing Blacks portrayed in an image that I didn't agree with. And so I said, gee, I can do better than that. And if you don't control your images, then you don't have a base for controlling your destiny. So I wanted to control how I was perceived.”
In a 2004 interview with NPR, Mario Van Peebles shared sentiments of his father’s work and the impact behind it, “If Ali were, you know, one of the first athletes to use the ring not just to box but to stand for something, then Melvin Van Peebles was one of the first filmmakers to use the silver screen not just to entertain us but to stand for something; to say, we no longer want to be depicted as butlers and maids or as uber-Negroes trying to fit in and guess who's coming to dinner? That's fine. It's got its place. But there's also a place for folks - Black folks in cinema that do live to the end, that do have a sexuality, that are empowered and are not just sort of dealing with the oppressor.”
Passes for the screening can be purchased at riffga.com. Pass options include all access Patron passes, day passes, as well as individual tickets for films. An all access pass is required to attend the masquerade party.