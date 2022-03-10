Two musicians will combine their talents in an effort to help local youth realize their spring break service trip.
Trumpet player Nathan Hudson, a composer, educator and performer, will join John-Thomas Burson, also a composer, performer and teaching-artist, for a benefit performance at Second Avenue Baptist Church on March 20.
The concert, which takes place at 4 p.m., will support the Second Avenue Baptist Church youth on their spring break service and learning trip.
The concert will feature contemporary and classical trumpet music with some original compositions as well. The two musicians will also be joined by youth members of the church on particular selections.
Burson said he’s honored to perform in the benefit concert.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to perform one of my original pieces, “Timeloops,” which incorporates live trumpet loops combined with effects, creating emotional textures to accompany solo melodies performed on the trumpet,” he said. “Additionally, I’m thrilled to be performing alongside composer extraordinaire and my dear friend Nathan Hudson. Nathan’s commitment to community outreach and bringing people together with music has been awe-inspiring to see throughout previous years, and I can’t wait to see the lasting impact this concert will have.”
Hudson said throughout my career, bringing contemporary classical music into already established public spaces has been at the center of his efforts.
“This concert acts as a celebration of that ethos, combining electronics, non-standard notation and improvisation (with just enough ‘classic’ trumpet music) to create an afternoon of music that all will enjoy,” he said. “Will some of the music make you think and ask questions? Yes! Will some of it be unlike anything you’ve ever heard before? Yes! Will you leave curious? I sure hope so, and I can’t wait to talk and engage with members of our community about the music that we perform and why it matters.”
Hudson said bringing this kind of concert to Rome is a joy and he’s energized by the collaborative spirit of those involved.
“Rome is a city with a lot of history that demands our attention,” he said. “Offering this concert and doing my part to hopefully enrich the lives of the residents while having at least a little bit of fun is not something that I take lightly.”
Second Avenue Baptist Church is located at 823 E Second Ave.