Rome resident Linda Jennings was recently spotlighted for her volunteer work with Make-a-Wish Georgia.
Since 1995, Make-A-Wish Georgia has been granting the wishes of local children facing critical illnesses. More than 20 years later, nearly 8,000 lives have experienced the impact of a life-changing wish.
Jennings has been a volunteer with the organization for two years. Make-A-Wish has nearly 40,000 volunteers in the United States. In Georgia, there are more than 300 volunteers who help grant wishes.
"I finished training right before the pandemic started, so a lot of what I do now is virtual," she said. "I started volunteering because my daughter Remy was volunteering for Make-A-Wish Florida and she told me what a rewarding experience it was."
When a child with a critical illness is referred to Make-A-Wish Georgia, Jennings signs up to do "Wish Discovery." She meets the child and their family and asks a series of questions, trying to discover what the child's most heartfelt wish is.
Make-A-Wish Georgia meets families when they are struggling with uncertain medical outcomes. During this dark time, the promise of a wish can become a pivotal moment in a child’s medical journey.
"The idea is to give the child something to look forward to amidst their medical struggles," she said. "When the wish is granted, we do a special Wish Presentation, like a sendoff party if it is a vacation, or accompany them if they choose a local shopping spree. I have been involved with wishes that varied from a trip to Disney World to a tricked out golf cart for an immobile child that wanted to be able to 'ride alongside his older brothers' as they rode their bikes."
Though all the children and families she works with are special, Jennings remembers a particular case in which a young man from Rome played basketball at Coosa until he was sidelined with cancer.
"He did an online shopping spree (a shopping spree for him along with gifts for all of his family) and we wrapped them all and did a small Wish Presentation," Jennings said. "He is probably the most selfless young man that I have ever met. All he wanted for his wish was to help his mother pay bills, but she talked him into doing something for himself. I am still in touch with him and get updates on his cancer treatment. He is in remission now."
Jennings said Make-a-Wish Georgia is an amazing organization and although it's cliché to say, she truly gets so much more out of her work with them than they get from her.
"Visiting a family with a young child with cancer certainly makes you count your blessings and stop sweating the small stuff," she said.
Although volunteers do not get Wishes, Jennings said when a volunteer is spotlighted like she was, they're asked to name a hypothetical wish as a way for others to get to know them better.
Jennings said she would like to drive a Zamboni machine to resurface the ice at a hockey game at Madison Square Garden. She grew up in Canada and loved hearing the cheers for the Zamboni driver at hockey games.
"I am fortunate that my husband wanted to make my hypothetical wish come true," she said. "My amazing husband just gave me my birthday present and we are going to St. Louis so I can take a Zamboni driving class. I didn't even know there was such a thing."
Visit georgia.wish.org to connect with Make-A-Wish Georgia and to learn more or to get involved.