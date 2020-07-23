Tellus Science Museum in Cartersville invites visitors to experience the genius of Leonardo da Vinci through the “Machines in Motion Exhibit.”
The exhibit features machines based on his visionary designs and runs through January, 2021.
Each machine has been faithfully constructed from da Vinci’s notebooks by a modern team of scientists and craftsmen in Florence, Italy. Visitors can explore the range of mechanical principles da Vinci employed and see the mind of the ultimate Renaissance man at work through his notes and drawings.
The machines are grouped into four sections based upon applications linked to the elements – air, water, land, and fire – which held a strong fascination for Leonardo da Vinci.
The museum is located at 100 Tellus Drive in Cartersville. Museum hours are every day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed major holidays. Admission is free to members and as follows for the general public: Adults: $15.95 + tax; Children (3 – 17): $11.95 + tax; Student with ID: $11.95 + tax; Active Military w/ ID: Free, (1/2 price admission for active duty dependents with ID); Seniors (65+): $13.95 + tax