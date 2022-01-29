Rome City Schools held its annual Spelling Bee on Tuesday at the College and Career Academy and saw 14 students competing. They represented each of the six Rome City Schools elementary schools as well as Rome Middle School.
Rome Middle School’s Liam Samples was this year’s Rome City Schools Spelling Bee champion. Second place went to Christopher Neal of East Central Elementary while Rome Middle’s Asa Cook took third place.
Rome City Schools held its annual Spelling Bee on Tuesday at the College and Career Academy and saw 14 students competing. They represented each of the six Rome City Schools elementary schools as well as Rome Middle School.
Rome City Schools
Rome Middle School’s Liam Samples was this year’s Rome City Schools Spelling Bee champion. Second place went to Christopher Neal of East Central Elementary while Rome Middle’s Asa Cook took third place.
Rome City Schools
East Central’s Christopher Neal puzzles out the spelling of a word during the Rome City Schools Spelling Bee on Tuesday. Christopher would eventually place second in the Bee.
Rome City Schools
Rome City Schools
Rome City Schools Superintendent Lou Byars with this year’s Spelling Bee champion Liam Samples, a student at Rome City Schools.
Rome Middle School’s Liam Samples is this year’s Rome City Schools Spelling Bee Champion.
On Tuesday, 14 Rome City Schools students participated in the annual Spelling Bee which took place at the College and Career Academy.
Contestants represented each of the six Rome City Schools elementary schools as well as Rome Middle School.
The Bee was moderated by Scott Crabb while Ruth Cipolla called the words to the competitors. Judges were Tod Wheeler, Stephanie Graves and Gregory Wooten, each representing one of the event’s sponsors: National Copiers, Coosa Valley Credit Union and Communities in Schools Rome-Floyd County.
Liam, who’s 14, won on the word MOUSSE.
“I was nervous a couple of times during the competition,” he said. “There was one word, HODGEPODGE, that slipped my mind completely. But I ended up getting the right spelling.”
Liam has participated in the Spelling Bee since he was in the 5th grade and was runner up one year. But this is the first time he’s won. One of the things that helped him most, he said, was a study list given to the contestants which helped them learn the spelling patterns of words from various languages of origins.
He’ll now move on to compete in the regional Spelling Bee on Feb. 6.
“I’m excited but I’m also quite nervous,” he said.
Second place went to Christopher Neal of East Central Elementary while Rome Middle School’s Asa Cook took third place.
Rome Middle School principal Park Wilkinson said he is proud of Liam’s achievement.
“I know he’s worked really hard for this. I’m thrilled for him,” Wilkinson said. “It wasn’t easy. He obviously had a great foundation going through our elementary school so I’m thankful for his teachers as well. This is a great accomplishment.”
Wooten presented each placing student with a medal of achievement, sponsored by CIS. Each Spelling Bee contestant received a certificate of participation.
Parents and administrators were in attendance as well as Superintendent Lou Byars and Associate Superintendent Dr. Dawn Williams.