Families can enjoy an evening of bike riding and community fellowship this Friday when the Lunar Bike Ride returns.
This year’s event takes participants to a new venue, Garrard Park, on the former GE property located at 1389 Redmond Circle, with trails riders of all levels and ages can enjoy.
TRED’s Julie Smith said that, in years past, the event was put on by the Coosa Valley Cycling Association. It used to be held at the mall and for a couple years at the airport.
“People loved it,” she said. “I know it’s been dormant for a few years and I’ve always wanted to bring this event back at a more manageable hour for families. We want to give kids and families a safe place to ride their bikes. And this is a great way for people who aren’t familiar with the GE trails yet to get to know them.”
The ride runs from 5 to 8:30 p.m. and riders will be using the facility’s large parking lot as well as some of the GE trails.
This year’s event is a joint venture by local trails advocacy organization TRED and the Floyd County Police Department.
Families can enjoy riding in the parking lot while others can test their bike-handling skills on the FCPD’s bike rodeo course. Water and snack stations will be available and food trucks will be set up in the trailhead for those who’d like to purchase food.
Helmets are required for those 16 and under. Bike or helmet lights are encouraged.
The cost is $5 per person. All proceeds go to the Santa Bike Patrol, a joint effort of FCPD and TRED to purchase bikes and helmets for kids at Christmas. No registration is required. Folks just have to show up, pay and ride. Cash, Venmo and credit cards will be accepted.
Sgt. Chris Fincher with the FCPD said his department is happy to join with TRED to promote the family-friendly event and to raise money for the Santa Bike Patrol program.
“We are always excited to meet and interact with our community in different ways,” Fincher said. “The police department is thrilled to join TRED in the Lunar Bike Ride and Santa Bike Patrol.”
For questions or additional information about the event, call Smith at 706-844-8509 or email tredromefloyd@gmail.com.