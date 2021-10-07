On Oct. 17, when the lights dim at the DeSoto Theatre, the magic will begin.
Local audiences can enjoy a night of electroluminescent puppetry when Lightwire Theatre presents “The Ugly Duckling.”
Science, art and technology meet to help the beloved children’s classic come to life. Organizers say the performance will be an unforgettable theatrical experience for all ages.
Lightwire Theatre is been featured on “America’s Got Talent,” “Fake Off” and Fox’s “Game of Talents.” The New Orleans-based group travels globally presenting their unique shows to a variety of audiences.
Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation development director Michelle Picon said she received a call from a woman from Calhoun who is bringing her grandmother to the show since she’s fan of “America’s Got Talent and” of Lightwire.
“This is a fabulous show with a great message,” said Michelle Picon, Development Director for HDTF. “It’s a language-free show with beautiful music, amazing dance choreography and bright, glow-in-the-dark lights. That combination makes it perfect for children of all languages, backgrounds and abilities to be able to follow along and interpret the story their own way, and to feel good about understanding it.”
The overriding message of the luminous show is one of acceptance regardless of differences, Picon said, adding that the show is appropriate for all ages, especially Pre-K through 5th grade.
“This has been a difficult year-and-a-half for everyone, especially families with young children. Bringing Lightwire to Rome was something the DeSoto could do to bring joy,” said Picon. HDTF obtained grant funding from local, state, regional and national arts organizations to make this presentation possible.
Tickets for Lightwire’s “The Ugly Duckling” are $12 for children and $15 for adults and can be purchased online at www.thedesoto.org. Ticket sales will be limited. Social distancing will be enforced and masks will be required.
Donations for $100 are being accepted for family ticket vouchers to distribute to children in underserved communities and for families of children with special needs. Donors’ names will be listed on the program.
This presentation is funded in part by a grant from South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Georgia Council for the Arts. It is also funded in part by a grant from the Fox Theatre Institute in partnership with Georgia Presenters. The Rome Area Council for the Arts also provides financial support.