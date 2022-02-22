Rome Area Council for the Arts has a new executive director.
Lulie Ebaugh has been named the new Executive Director for the Rome Area Council for the Arts. She takes over from former director Ali Booker and will lead the organization which provides a variety of resources and advocacy for area artists and arts organizations.
RACA takes on a variety of arts programming, education and community outreach including partnering with other local businesses and organizations to host and promote events across the community.
“We are thrilled to have Lulie as our new Executive Director," said RACA President Leah Mayo. "Lulie brings to RACA a wealth of experience. One of her Bachelor’s degrees is in Art History, and she is currently pursuing her Master’s in Business Administration at Berry. Lulie is truly passionate about the arts and her community, which aligns perfectly with RACA’s mission. I am excited for the creativity, energy, knowledge, and passion Lulie will bring to RACA as Executive Director."
Within the Rome community, Ebaugh serves as a board member of the Friends of Chieftains and has previously served as President of the Junior Service League of Rome. She graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham with a Bachelor’s of Science in Biology and a Bachelor’s of Art in Art History. She is currently pursuing her Master’s in Business Administration at Berry College Campbell School of Business. Ebaugh also works at local business Riverside Gourmet.
“It is an honor to serve the arts community in Rome," Ebaugh said. "We live in a remarkable city that preserves culture, supports the arts, and fosters a creative spirit for all its citizens. I encourage everyone to embrace the beauty that surrounds them.”