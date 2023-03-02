Harvard University happiness researcher Arthur C. Brooks will speak at Berry College on March 16 as part of the Shatto Lecture Series.
The lecture “Love Your Enemies” begins at 7 p.m. in the Cage Center and is free and open to the public.
Brooks is the William Henry Bloomberg Professor of the Practice of Public Leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School and Professor of Management Practice at the Harvard Business School. He specializes in teaching courses on leadership, happiness, and social entrepreneurship.
He also writes the popular “How to Build a Life” column for The Atlantic. Brooks is the author of 12 books, including the 2022 #1 New York Times bestseller “From Strength to Strength: Finding Success, Happiness, and Deep Purpose in the Second Half of Life” and “Love Your Enemies” in 2019. He speaks to audiences around the world about human happiness and works to raise well-being within private companies, universities, public agencies, and community organizations.
Brooks began his career as a classical French hornist, leaving college at 19 to tour and record music in the United States and Spain. In his late twenties, while still performing, he returned to school and earned a B.A. degree through distance learning. At 31, he left music and earned M.Phil. and Ph.D. degrees in public policy analysis from the Rand Graduate School. During this time, he also worked as an analyst for the Rand Corporation’s Project Air Force, performing military operations research analysis. Brooks then spent the next 10 years as a university professor, primarily at Syracuse University, where he taught economics and nonprofit management, and published 60 peer-reviewed articles and several books, including the textbook “Social Entrepreneurship” (2008).
In 2009, Brooks became the president of the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, D.C., one of the world’s most influential think tanks. Over the following decade, he was selected as one of Fortune Magazine’s “50 World’s Greatest Leaders” and was awarded seven honorary doctorates.