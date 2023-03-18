Harvard University professor and best-selling author Arthur Brooks was the special guest Thursday evening at Berry College’s Gloria Shatto Lecture series.
A professor of business and public leadership at Harvard, Brooks’ column “How to Build a Life,” is published in The Atlantic.
Brooks spoke to a packed stadium at Berry’s Cage Center, where he presented “Love Your Enemies,” a lecture based on his 2019 New York Times bestselling book of the same name. A celebrated speaker, Brooks travels the globe raising awareness on how to foster and maintain happiness, personally and socially.
“Why is happiness in decline, and what can each of us do about it?” he asked the audience. “Current data has shown that as political polarization increases, happiness decreases. Being a divided nation is no fun.”
Brooks referenced a phenomenon he called “motive attribution asymmetry” as the culprit of division, not only between nations and political parties, but marriages as well.
“In simple terms, it’s when two groups of people are in conflict and both sides believe that they love but that the other side hates,” stated Brooks.
He explained that it is possible for people to have rational conversations around politics, but in order to do so opposing sides should first approach one another with something they have in common.
“You can create commonality and warmth by asking the other person to discuss shared loves,” he said. “Ask them about their kids, their families.”
Brooks expressed that differences will not be solved unless they can be talked about, and they cannot be talked about unless we can view one another past our views.
“I am not my views, I am a human being just like you. I have views.”
Brooks stated that this might be a new way of thinking for most since culturally we have been programmed to do the opposite.
“You’re being encouraged by national politicians, by media networks, by social media entrepreneurs to not think this way,” he said. “You’re being told a lie that someone who disagrees with you publicly or politically is denying your humanity.”
Brooks’ encouraged his audience to be willing to hear one another inside of disagreements, to not abandon what we have in common even as we disagree — the ability to listen and to understand.
“Each conflict is an opportunity to set my heart on fire with Love.”
And Love, Brooks said, is simply the place where we listen instead of holding one another in contempt.
“Disgust should only be relegated to non-human pathogens. The right standard is love — it’s always love.”