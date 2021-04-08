After a year of offering events outdoors and online, Rome Little Theatre returns to the DeSoto for a live in-person production of “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney Friday and Saturday as well as April 16 and 17.
The play traces the life-long friendship of two characters, Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Melissa Gardner, as recounted through their letters. Over the course of 50 years, they discuss the hopes and ambitions, dreams and disappointments, victories and defeats, that have passed between them through their separate lives. Andy’s last letter, however, makes it eloquently clear how much they really meant and gave to each other over the years —physically apart, perhaps, but spiritually as close as only true lovers can be.
“This simple yet powerful story highlights the profound importance of human connection, a theme that is especially resonant these days,” said RLT Executive Director Chris Davidson.
“Love Letters” has had multiple Broadway productions, a television adaption, and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for drama.
The play features two casts who will be alternating performances. Actors Scott McDaniel and Jenny Wear will perform Friday and April 17. Brian Hales and RLT newcomer Cynthia Hubler will perform Saturday and April 16. Love Letters is directed by Emily Earp and produced by Chris Davidson.
Seating capacity is limited to 15%, parties will be socially distanced, and masks are required at all times. Rome Little Theatre’s complete safety and reopening guide is available at romelittletheatre.com.
Love Letters will be performed Friday and Saturday as well as April 16 and 17 at the DeSoto Theatre. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, and 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays. A pre-show talk begins 20 minutes before curtain.
Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for students and seniors, and $14 for children (prices include $2 facility and ticketing fees). Group rates are available for groups of ten or more.
Tickets can be purchased at online at romelittletheatre.com/tickets or by calling the box office at 706-295-7171.