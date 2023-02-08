Love is in the air. And so is music, laughter and food.
The Rome arts community has a slew of upcoming events that promise a little something everyone can enjoy. From stage comedies to screen comedies and from cocktails to opera, add these events to your social calendar and join your fellow Rome residents for some good times while supporting the local arts and culture scene.
Love and Comedy
Rome Little Theatre’s upcoming production of “Funny Little Thing Called Love” promises local audiences a whirlwind of emotions.
The show runs Feb. 10-19 at the DeSoto Theatre.
From the comedy team of Jones, Hope, Wooten, “Funny Little Thing Called Love” will take Rome audiences around the world as four hilarious and unpredictable stories unfold on one magical moonlit night. Nothing says L-O-V-E like tap dancing, a sousaphone and side-splitting laughter!
“Funny Little Thing Called Love” is the third mainstage production of the 2022-23 season at RLT. The show will run Feb. 10-19. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees begin at at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors/students. Tickets are available online at romelittletheatre.com
Valentunes
On Feb. 11, Rome's community chorus, the Three Rivers Singers, will present their annual Valentine's concert, Valentunes VIII.
The performance will take place at 4 p.m. at the Wilder Center, First United Methodist Church, located at 202 East Third Ave.
The program will include music from The Beatles and Gershwin as well as jazz, easy listening, familiar and less familiar love songs such as "All You Need Is Love," "Good Night Sweetheart, Goodnight," and "The Look of Love."
The concert is free to the public but donations are appreciated.
Drinks and Desserts at The DeSoto
On the evening of Feb. 14, Rome Area Council for the Arts and the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation are offering the opportunity for drinks, desserts, and a classic romantic film, “Sleepless in Seattle.”
The DeSoto Theatre, the perfect venue for a classic love story, embodies the romantic atmosphere of a 1920’s speakeasy with cocktails and bite-sized, oh-so-romantic desserts in their recently renovated lounge prior to the movie.
According to Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation Development Director Michelle Picon, “The DeSoto has been the place to make wonderful memories in Northwest Georgia since 1929. This event, complete with our signature ‘Love Potion 29’ (in honor of the year the theatre was opened) raises funds that allow us to continue renovating this historic treasure of a building so that future generations can also experience the magic.”
Doors open at 7 p.m., and the movie begins at 8 pm. Tickets are $25 each at www.thedesoto.org.
Romance/Romance
Rome Shakespeare Festival’s first show of the year runs Feb. 16-26 at Heritage Hall Center Stage.
“Romance/Romance” with music by Keith Hermann, book and lyrics by Barry Harman, is composed of two acts linked by the common theme of love, with one song performed in each act.
The first explores the budding relationship between two people who have adopted personas other than their own. The second act is set in The Hamptons, where two married couples in their thirties are spending the season in a rented cottage.
The show runs through Feb. 26 at Georgia Highlands College Heritage Hall’s Center Stage located at 415 E. 3rd Ave.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 16-18 and Feb. 23-25 as well as at 3 p.m. on Feb. 19 and 26.
General admission tickets are $15 for students and $20 for adults and are available online at linktr.ee/romeshakespearefestival
Opera with Indra
Grammy and Emmy nominated soprano Indra Thomas will be the special guest when the Rome Symphony Orchestra presents “An Evening of Opera with Indra Thomas” on Feb. 11 at the Rome City Auditorium.
Thomas is one of the world’s leading interpreter’s of Verdi’s Aida. She has performed with the London Symphony, the New York Philharmonic, the Boston Pops, and other leading orchestras around the world.
Thomas will join the RSO for an evening of operatic favorites, from composers including Mozart, Puccini, Verdi and Gershwin.
Tickets for “An Evening of Opera with Indra Thomas” are $25 for adults, $15 for seniors/military, $10 for students and $5 for children under 5. Tickets are available online at eventbrite.com by searching “Indra Thomas.”