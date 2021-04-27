The Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism invites locals to “Be a Tourist” in your hometown during National Travel & Tourism Week, May 2-8, 2021.
The week celebrates the value travel holds for our economy, businesses and personal well-being and invites locals to gain the full visitor experience by becoming tourists in their own town.
This year, the nationwide week of events serves to promote the power of travel and the industry’s role in bringing back our vibrant community, supporting our local economy and reconnecting citizens.
The Georgia’s Rome Tourism Office will kick off National Travel & Tourism Week a day early starting with a series of local tours that run from May through September and include:
Saturday, May 1, Downtown History Tour – Guests will board the Roman Chariots for a guided tour through Rome’s storied past. Selena Tilly, Rome Area History Center Archivist, will share insights on the history of area architecture, industry and culture. Each monthly tour focuses on a specific section of Downtown Rome; the May tour will feature the 100 block. Tours are held the first Saturday of every month May – September. Tours depart from the Rome Area History Center Gift Shop & Downtown Welcome Center at 10 a.m. Tickets are $10/Adults, $5/Children and may be purchased online at RomeGeorgia.org/Tour or at one of the Georgia’s Rome Welcome Centers.
Saturday, May 1, Clocktower Tour – The Rome Area History Center will host a new season of Clocktower Tours to be offered the first Saturday of every month May through September from 12 to 2 p.m. Get the best views of Rome from the top of the clocktower and enjoy seeing stories of Rome portrayed through murals at the entrance to the tower. The self-guided tours of the clocktower are free, but guests are required to reserve a time slot online RomeGeorgia.org/ClocktowerTour.
Sunday, May 2, Sulzbacher Roman Holiday River Tour — Tour Rome’s rivers on The Rolling on the River Sunday Cruise on the Sulzbacher Roman Holiday with local historians Dennis Nordeman and Selena Tilly. The river history themed tour will depart at 2 p.m. from the Heritage Park boat dock. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children and may be purchased in advance at RomeGeorgia.org/RomanHoliday or at one of the Georgia’s Rome Welcome Centers.
Rome Flavor Ventures — Explore the flavors of Downtown Rome! This tour focuses on drink flavors and includes The Foundry Growler Bar, Harvest Moon Cafe/Dark Side of the Moon, Off Broad Lounge at Hawthorn Suites and Courtyard Rome Riverwalk. Each taste is valued at a minimum of $5. Participants can opt to experience all the flavors in one day or break it up over several visits. Catch a ride on the Roman Chariot for free transportation to each location. Purchase Rome Flavor Venture passes for $20 at one of the Georgia’s Rome Welcome Centers.
Additional recommendations to help locals enjoy being a tourist in their hometown include:
New Pickleball Equipment Rentals — Locals and visitors can now checkout the equipment needed to play pickleball at the Downtown Rome Tennis Center pickleball courts. The cost is $2 per person to play; plus a refundable $17 equipment deposit. Check out the equipment at both the Georgia’s Rome Welcome Center and Gift Shop on Jackson Hill and at the Rome Area History Center Gift Shop & Welcome Center.
Golf — Stonebridge Golf Course is a municipal facility that offers a beautiful course for locals to play. Their newest offering, Launchbox, marries the traditional driving range with the technology of Topgolf. Participants can opt to play different golf-related games or simply use the technology to help perfect their game. Covered bays complete with outdoor furniture and bayside food and beverage service are ideal for 4-6 guests. Reserve Launchbox bays or book a tee time online at RomeStoneBridge.com.
Georgia’s Rome Photo Exhibition Finalists – Photos selected for the Georgia’s Rome Photo & Video Exhibition will be announced Monday, May 3 during National Travel & Tourism Week. Images are currently posted on the Georgia’s Rome Facebook page for People’s Choice voting. The exhibition will be held June 8-19. Prizes and awards will be announced during the opening reception at the Rome Area History Center. Details are at: RomeGeorgia.org/Exhibit.
Broad Street Unearthed Lecture Series — Selena Tilly, historian and archivist for the Rome Area History Center will share how each block was built up and has changed from the time of the Native Americans to today. Each lecture will correspond with the block featured in the monthly Downtown History Tour. All monthly lectures will be held in the upstairs room at the Rome Area History Center on the second Friday of each month at 6 p.m. from May 14 through Sept. 10. For more information please call 706-235-8051 or visit RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org.
Museums — Rome offers five museums/centers that are currently open to the public.
Chieftains Museum & Major Ridge Home is a historic site where visitors can learn about Rome’s Cherokee history, culture and founding history. Open Wednesday — Saturday, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Admission details at Chieftainsmuseum.org
Oak Hill & Martha Berry Museum shares the story Martha Berry and Berry College through tours of the historic home, exhibitions in the museum and award-winning gardens. A special exhibit, “Palaces for the People: Guastavino and America’s Great Public Spaces” is currently on exhibit. Open Monday — Saturday, 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. (last tour begins at 3 p.m.) Admission details and tickets at Berry.edu/Oakhill
Rome Area History Center shares area history starting from early settlements to recent history of Rome and surrounding areas. Admission is free. Open Tuesday — Saturday, 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. Details at: RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org
Rome-Floyd ECO Center allows visitors to view and discover a variety of wildlife that is native to the Northwest Georgia area. Learn about the local ecology; explore local wetlands and learn why it’s so important to protect these natural resources. Admission is free. Open Monday — Thursday, 1 p.m. — 4 p.m. and the last Saturday of the month, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Details at: RomeFloydECOCenter.com
Outdoors – Rome is known for it’s beautiful outdoors that attract visitors year around. For ideas and tips on where to enjoy trails, gardens, river ways, golfing, camping and fishing, visit RomeGeorgia.org/Outdoor.
Events – Many annual outdoor events will return the first week of May including the Downtown Rome Ellen Axon Wilson Art Fest, Between the Rivers Farmers Market and the Cave Spring Georgia Mushroom Festival. New events like the Backyard BBQ Bash and the RFPRA Ridge Ferry Park Concert Series also coincide with National Travel and Tourism Week. To keep up with all local events and happenings, visit RomeGeorgia.org/Events.
Free Downtown Transportation – While enjoying the shops and restaurants of Downtown Rome, enjoy free transportation on the Roman Chariot to locations within the historic downtown Rome area. For free pick-up, text 706-413-2822. Hours are Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. — 11 p.m. Route maps are available at RomeGeorgia.org/Chariot