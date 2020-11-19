Swerve Off the Path invites Rome residents to a relaxing evening of creativity and fun on Thursday, Dec. 10.
Participants will create whimsical trees to add to their holiday decor.
Instructors will guide participants in the step-by-step process to complete the painting. Participants can customize their paintings or even add words.
The cost is $25 plus tax and includes light snacks. It is a BYOB event lasting from 6-9 p.m.
Those interested are encouraged to reserve seats early as space is limited. The event will be socially distanced and masks are required.
Call 706-346-5429 to make a reservation or message Swerve on Facebook. The studio is located at 108 Broad St.