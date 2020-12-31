Rome residents can create their own holiday décor Jan. 6 and 7 with the help of instructors at Swerve: Off The Path.
On Jan. 6, participants will create Funky Folky Birds. Instructors will guide participants in the step-by-step process to create fun, folksy flowers and birds on old wood. Guests can customize their own designs. All materials will be provided. The cost is $30.
This workshop takes place Wednesday, Jan. 6 from 5:45-7:45 p.m.
On Jan. 7, guests can welcome winter with a charming painting. Instructors will walk participants through the process of painting their own winter forest scene. Guests will be encouraged to add different elements to their paintings such as cardinals, snowmen or whatever says winter to you. The cost is $30 per participant and includes all the materials.
This workshop takes place Thursday, Jan. 7 from 6-8 p.m.
Swerve: Off the Path is located at 108 Broad Street. For more information, search “Swerve: Off the Path” on Facebook.