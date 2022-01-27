Kids and adults can explore their creativity and artistic abilities on Feb. 10 at the Georgia’s Rome Art Experiences.
On Feb. 10 from 4-6 p.m., kids can create Valentine’s Day cards to give to family and friends. The event will take place at the Rome Area History Center and the cost is $5.
Later that day, from 6-8 p.m., adults can create Key to your Heart Art. The class will take place at the Rome Area History Center and participants can create a beautiful Valentine-inspired art piece featuring collage elements on a wood pane. Artist Andi Beyer will lead the class. Materials will be provided and participants can bring their favorite adult beverages and snacks.
The cost is $35 per person.
Georgia’s Rome Art Experiences is a new event series that will run the second Thursday of each month,” said. Deise Gomez, Marketing Designer for Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism. “It’s an opportunity to learn from the talents of Rome’s local artists while having fun being creative. Two new experiences are offered each month: one for kids and one for adults. Kids and parents will enjoy exploring different art materials to make unique creations each month. The art experiences tailored for adults are relaxed, perfect for a girl’s night or a couple’s date night; you’ll be amazed at what you can create. Proceeds benefit the non-profit Rome Area History Center.”