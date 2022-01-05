Rome residents can celebrate the year of the Clocktower by getting creative.
On Jan. 27, Georgia’s Rome Tourism Office and Rome Historic Preservation will host a birthday party and clocktower art display.
Locals are invited to build their own Rome Clocktower and submit it for display at the Rome Area History Center. The display will go up in windows at the center.
Prizes will be awarded for creativity.
To enter, pick up a Rome Clocktower template at the Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop or the Rome Area History Gift Shop or download a template of the clocktower romegeorgia.org/clocktower/
Participants can also create their own clocktower using any material they prefers, such as cardboard, wood or clay.
To submit your clocktower for display, fill out an Entry Form on the web site, the drop off your clocktower and entry form at the Rome Area History Center gift shop between Jan. 11-19.
All Rome Clocktower art submitted for the display must be representative of Rome’s Clocktower and must be 3-dimensional. All artwork will be returned. Clocktowers will be on display Jan. 27 — Feb. 11.
An opening awards reception will be held Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 5:30 pm at the Rome Area History Center, and prizes will be awarded.
There’s also a video tutorial on the web site for those who need a little help.
For those who’d like a little socializing while they build, there will be a Rome Build Your Own Clocktower Craft Night on Jan. 13 starting at 4 p.m. at the Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St. Supplies and Clocktower templates will be provided. The cost is $5 per person and is open to everyone. Register at freshtix.com/events/rome-clocktower-craft-night to reserve a spot.
On Jan. 27, Rome residents can celebrate the clocktower’s 150th birthday with a party at 11:30 a.m. The Water Tower was dedicated on Jan. 25, 1872. The celebration will be held on the clocktower grounds and will include music, festivities and cake.
More information is also available on the Georgia’s Rome Facebook page.