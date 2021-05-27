Berry College has a connection to some of the most iconic structures in the country and that connection has gone unmarked until recently.
But an exhibit at the Martha Berry Museum highlights the work of engineer and builder, Rafael Guastavino, and how he had a hand in some pretty famous structures including Rome’s very own Berry College.
Rafael Guastavino was a Spanish building engineer and builder who immigrated to the United States in 1881. His career for the next three decades was based in New York City.
“Palaces for the People: Guastavino and the Art of Structural Tile” is a major exhibition exploring the innovations the Guastavino Fireproof Construction Company (1889-1962) brought to the science and art of building. The exhibit is on display at the Martha Berry Museum through October. Admission is free.
Vaults, specifically, are the focus of the exhibit — the system of structural interlocking tile vaults developed by the Guastavinos — lightweight, fireproof, low-maintenance, and capable of supporting significant loads. Examples of their work can be seen at such iconic structures as Grand Central Terminal, Carnegie Hall, the Ellis Island Registry Room ... and the Ford Buildings at Berry College.
“Berry’s vaults were done under the supervision of Guastavino Jr., the son,” said Rachel McLucas, Interim Director and curator at the Martha Berry Museum. “Harry Carlson was lead architect for the Ford Buildings and he put together this idea of the collegiate gothic structure. He saw examples of these vaults years earlier when he was in school and wanted to incorporate those into the designs for the Ford Buildings.”
And that’s how there are Guastavino vaults at Berry College. But they went relatively unnoticed until a few years ago when a student saw Guastavino vaults and said it reminded him of Berry College. The connection was made and the building’s original blueprints confirm it.
A special part of the exhibit — which includes photos of vaults from famous buildings across the country — is an actual replica of a Guastavino vault built by Berry students just for the exhibit. The piece even features the hallmark herringbone pattern so many of the Guastavino vaults are known for.
“It uses the principles of cohesive construction Guastavino brought with him from Spain,” McLucas said. “It’s fireproof which is what made his constructions revolutionary.”
The exhibit includes a special segment documenting the Berry College vaults and even an interactive touch-screen display showing blueprints from the Ford Buildings and exactly where the vaults are and how they’re part of the overall structure.
“This just gives a new perspective to this type of architecture,” McLucas said. “It shows locals that their community has a connection to this history. People can learn about this particular aspect of architecture and see how it’s an important part of buildings they’re familiar with.”
The exhibit is open to the public through October and admission is free. But reservations are required which can be made online at www.berry.edu/oakhill/