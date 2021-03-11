As the spring sunshine brings more and more warmth to the days, this time of year also inspires a fresh start.
For some that entails cleaning, while for others it means creating.
A couple local studios have scheduled events that they hope will encourage locals to use their artistic abilities, even if you think you don’t have any.
Today, Swerve: Off the Path (located at 108 Broad Street) invites Rome residents to celebrate spring by creating their own whimsical spring painting of a bird and blossoms. Participants will learn new techniques to create their own personalized painting.
The cost is $230 and includes all materials. Preregister by calling 706-346-5429 or by messaging on Facebook.
Swerve is also hosting a Tiny House Workshop on March 24 at 4:45 p.m. where participants will learn the techniques to create tiny houses from clay and can pick up their fired creations a week later. The cost is $30 and includes all materials.
Pet lovers can express their creativity while showering affection on their beloved pets by participating in a Pet Portrait class at Studio Siri on Saturday.
The class will take place from 1-4 p.m. and will include step-by-step instruction from local artist Siri Selle. The colorful paintings will be done on 11x14 canvases using acrylics. All materials will be provided.
Participants are asked to bring 2-4 8x10 printed headshots of their pet on regular printing paper.
The cost is $75 to register online at www.studiosiri.com