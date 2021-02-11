Swerve: Off the Path is offering a craft session, Thrilling Thursday: Cat Attack, today from 6-8 p.m.
Participants will join instructors for a fun evening creating their own personalized cat lover’s mug. Instructors will guide you on a step-by-step process, teaching you the techniques to make your mug. All materials are provided. The cost is $28.
On Wednesday, Feb. 17, Swerve will host Wednesday Workshop Painting Part 1 from 5:45-7:45 p.m. This two week workshop is for creatives who wish for a little more time and instruction to develop their skills and complete a more detailed painting. All participants are encouraged to adapt the design for their taste. Materials will be provided. The cost is $45.
Swerve will also host an evening of painting on Thursday, Feb. 18 from 6-8 p.m. Instructors will guide participants on creating their own moonlight marsh, complete with dragonflies. All materials for this project will be provided. The cost is $30.
A graphic flower plate is the project for Thursday, Feb. 25 from 6-8 p.m. Participants will create their own graphic flower plate to welcome spring. Instructors will teach the basic steps and guide participants in completing their own designs. The cost is $25 includes all necessary materials.
Call 706-346-5429 or message Swerve: Off the Path” on Facebook to reserve a seat at any of these events. Swerve is located at 108 Broad St.
Studio Siri will host Artsi Saturday this Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Locals can add to their Valentine’s Day fun by creating a Jim Dean-inspired heart painting. The activity can be enjoyed by couples or families and friends.
The project will be completed on a 12x12 canvas and led by artist Siri Selle.
For tickets, visit online at form.jotform.com/921059451599669
Studio Siri is located at 1205 Dean Ave.